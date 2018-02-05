'My Hero Academia' Season 3 Latest News: Official Premiere Date, Additional Characters Revealed

Boku no Hero Academia Official Site New key visual art for the upcoming third season of the Japanese action anime series, “Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Academia),” featuring the characters, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and the world’s greatest hero, All Might.

An official broadcast date has been announced for the upcoming third season of the Japanese superhero anime series, "Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Academia)."

The announcement was reportedly made on the wraparound jacket band of the cover for the third volume of the spinoff manga, "Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals," written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court.

A promotional video released last year revealed that the upcoming season will be adapting the much anticipated "School Trip Arc" from the original manga series created by Kouhei Horikoshi. The 45-second video shows both the U.A. High students looking excited about their upcoming summer training trip, while the League of Villains plot their next destructive move.

The upcoming season will also be featuring some new characters, including the members of the so-called Wild, Wild Pussycats hero team. These heroes are Mandalay, who will be voiced by Chisa Suganuma; Ragdoll, who will be voiced by Meiko Kawasaki; Tora, who will be voiced by Shinnosuke Ogami; and Pixie-bob, who will be voiced by Serina Machiyama.

A fifth character named Kouta Izumi will be voiced by Michiru Yamazaki. He is described as a boy who developed a hatred for heroes after his parents, who were heroes, were killed while fulfilling their duties.

The upcoming season will also be bringing in the same staff, including Kenji Nagasaki as the director, Yousuke Kuroda as the scriptwriter, Yoshihiko Umakoshi as the character designer, and Yuuki Hayashi as the music composer. Japanese anime studio BONES will still be in charge of animating the series.

"My Hero Academia" will premiere on Saturday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. JST on YTV and NTV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed in select regions outside Japan via Funimation.

A feature-length animated film, simply titled "My Hero Academia THE MOVIE," has also been scheduled for release this summer. It expected to reveal the mysterious past of a certain character and to also feature the students of Class 1-A.