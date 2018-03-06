'My Hero Academia' Season 3 News: Latest Promotional Video Hints at First Major Arc

TOHO Animation

With only a month left until the much-anticipated return of "My Hero Academia," TOHO Animation has released a new promotional video showcasing the first major story of arc of the new season and previewing a bit of the new opening.

The new trailer starts off with some clips from the past two seasons, showing Izuku Midoriya's growth as a character and as a hero over time. It then cuts to the joint training session of Class 1-A and 1-B in some wooded area where everything looks like it is all going smoothly.

Of course, it can never be that easy as the League of Villains strikes an attack during this class outing. The video debuts some of the new villains that have joined the ranks of the League after their surge in popularity from last season, two of which fans should already be familiar with — the scarred Dabi and the psychotic-looking Toga.

The trailer then cuts to various battles going on, presumably, at the same time as the U.A. students have to face off against the invading villains. One of the highlights is Izuku himself seemingly going one-on-one against a hooded figure as he protects a child from harm.

From there, the trailer jumps between the different battles while playing a snippet from the new opening theme titled "Odd Future" by UVERworld, a band that is best known for creating some of the more iconic theme songs for "Bleach."

The trailer ends with the current set premier date of April 7, 2018. According to the Anime News Network, the show will retain its 5:30 p.m. time slot in Japan and will air across various networks. For the international scene, Funimation will stream the series as well.

The upcoming season will retain the same staff that worked on the previous seasons, which is great considering how well those turned out. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda return as director and scriptwriter, respectively, while the show's iconic soundtrack will once again be composed by Yuki Hayashi.