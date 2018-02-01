'My Hero Academia' Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot of main protagonist Deku from the next episode of the superhero anime series “My Hero Academia.”

After months of waiting, the premiere date for "My Hero Academia" Season 3 has finally been revealed. So get ready to mark those calendars because Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the gang from U.A. High School will be returning this April 7.

In a recent Twitter post, manga artist Betten Court recently shared a photo of their cover for the third volume of "My Hero Academia: Vigilantes." The photo of the cover also featured a colorful wraparound jacket band hyping its anime along with the season 3 premiere date.

The announcement wasn't that surprising for fans given that the anime was already pegged for an April 2018 premiere. That being said, having a confirmed release date is definitely good news for anyone who has been patiently waiting for the anime's return.

Season 3 was greenlit back in September prior to the end of season 2. Previous reports also confirmed that the series will airs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays on YTV, NTV, and nearly 30 more cable networks. Those who aren't living in Japan, however, can catch it on Funimation which will stream the series once it premieres.

"My Hero Academia" Season 3 will pick up where it left with its 'School Trip' arc where the U.A. Class 1-A go on a summer training trip once their first semester at school comes to a close. They will be brought to the Forest of Magic Beasts where they must hone their powers or "Quirks" under the supervisions of Aizawa and pro-heroes The Pussycats.

Created by Kohei Horikoshi, the manga began publishing back in July 2014 and quickly gained notoriety among shonen manga fans. It was not long before Bones, the studio behind hit anime such as "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," "Soul Eater," and "Eureka Seven," announced an anime adaptation.

Follow Izuku in his quest to become a superhero when "My Hero Academia" Season 3 returns.