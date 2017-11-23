My Hero Academia Season 3 Release Date Announced

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot taken from an episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia," featuring U.A. High's Class 1-A

Last year's shonen smash hit "My Hero Academia" is set to return for a third season in April next year. This was announced in the 44th issue of Weekly Shonen jump along with a key visual for the upcoming season.

While this is certainly good news, it wasn't that much of a surprise given that fans have been expecting to return by spring. After all, the previous two seasons were also released in April so it's very likely that Studio Bones will follow the same trend.

A Twitter post by Yonkou Productions showcases the visual showing Izuku Midoriya in costume as he leaps forward. Alongside him is Bakugo Katsuki who is also leaning forward into a charge with All Might shown backing up to the two heroes-in-training.

Fans last saw Midoriya and the other UA heroes-in-training getting ready for their trip which means fans can look forward to an adaptation of The School Trip arc next season. The arc follows U.A. Class 1-A as they go on a summer training trip once their first semester at school comes to a close.

During the trip, they will be brought to the Forest of Magic Beasts where they must hone their powers under the supervisions of Aizawa and pro-heroes The Pussycats. The next season could also cover the Hideout Raid Arc if the episode count accommodates.

"My Hero Academia" Season 3 received the green light back in September prior to the end of season 2. This was announced via Twitter by Yonkou Productions and was later confirmed by a subsequent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

For those unfamiliar with the anime, "My Hero Academia" was created by Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones later made an anime adaptation back in 2016 and quickly became a phenomenon. The anime was quickly followed up by the second season that ran from April until September 2017.