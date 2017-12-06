Mysterious New 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Pops Up on Steam

There is a new "Five Nights at Freddy's" game, but it looks like the last thing that fans would expect to see in the popular franchise.

The game is called "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" and it is exactly what its name suggests — gamers start their very own pizzeria and make children happy by serving them pizzas.

The official description for the game by developer Scott Cawthon reads:

Presenting a fun "Five Nights at Freddy's" adventure with a lighter touch for the holidays, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator puts you in charge of developing your own restaurant! Design pizzas, feed kids, and get high scores!

While the game seems to be very different at the outset from what "Five Nights at Freddy's" fans are used to, gamers cannot help but think that there is more than what is being let on, especially with Cawthon's love for misdirection.

For those who want to go into the game with fresh eyes, they would want to stay away from YouTube and Steam reviews on Reddit as the game seems to indeed have a lot more in store, which will be discussed below so consider this the spoiler warning.

(Photo: Scott Cawthon) A screenshot from "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Simulator."

The pizzeria is apparently just a big front and as one would expect from the horror series, "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" eventually transforms into the nightmarish adventure that players are looking for.

Gamers are saying that "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" is actually "Five Nights at Freddy's 6" in disguise, the very game that Cawthon said he was not able to complete. Last July, he broke the news about the game's supposed cancellation:

I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.

Then again, Cawthon is known for his prowess in the art of trickery and proves it again in his latest offering. This time, gamers are going so far as to say he outdid himself and are very happy with what "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" turns out to be.