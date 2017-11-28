'Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return' Gets Season 2 Renewal From Netflix

(Photo: Facebook/mysterysciencetheater3000) Featured is a promotional image for "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return."

"Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" is returning for a new batch of episodes.

The hilarious Netflix reboot has been renewed for a second season, according to reports. News of the pickup was nonchalantly announced by Felicia Day, Jonah Ray and Joel Hodgson during the show's Thanksgiving marathon last week. The trio confirmed it with a segment of breaking news.

"I can finally afford that rowboat I've had my eye on," Ray joked in the clip.

The revival of the cult classic program stars Ray as Jonah Heston, a human who is forced to watch some of the worst movies ever made while his brain is being studied by mad scientists. While going through the torturous marathons, he is accompanied by two humorous robots who help him stay sane during the project.

Aside from Ray, "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" also features Day as Kinga Forrester. She is the daughter of the original series' Dr. Clayton Forrester. Rounding out the crew is Patton Oswalt as Max, the son of Clayton's ex-henchman Frank.

Further details about the upcoming installment are still being kept under wraps. It is currently unclear as to how many episodes will be ordered for season 2, or if the new installment will premiere on the streaming service. Since the first season kicked off last spring with 14 episodes, it's safe to assume that season 2 could also come back as early as spring 2018.

In terms of episode count, it will depend on the network's budget. Season 1 got 14 episodes thanks to fans who were able to raise so much money that they were able to afford additional episodes. While Netflix is completely capable of giving extra episodes for the show, there is also a chance the company will stick to the traditional 12-episode count.