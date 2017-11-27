'Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return' Officially Renewed for Season 2

(Photo: Facebook/Netflix) A promotional image for "Mystery Science Theater 3000."

"Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" is officially coming back for a second season with a new round of bad movies to rag.

The announcement was made on Thanksgiving, which ultimately gave fans of the cult classic comedy series another thing to be thankful for.

To some, it was already quite the blessing that "Mystery Science Theater 3000" was brought to life once more almost a couple of decades after it ended its run.

Fans of the series made the comeback possible by supporting the Kickstarter campaign set up by creator and star Joel Hodgson and Shout Factory (who owns the rights to the show) back in 2015.

They intended to do just four feature-length episodes, but the overwhelming support of the fans allowed them to put together a dozen installments including a Christmas special.

This feat also made the return of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" the highest-funded film and TV crowdfunding campaign in history, a record previously held by the "Veronica Mars" movie.

The renewal can also be seen as a way to celebrate "Mystery Science Theater 3000" turning 29. For the uninitiated, it was Nov. 24 in 1988 when it premiered.

Ever since, the show has had four homes. It was first shown on KTMA-TV and then continued its run on Comedy Central (formerly The Comedy Channel) from 1991 to 1996.

The Sci-Fi Channel (now SyFy) then picked the show up for three more seasons. After 18 years, Netflix came along and became the new home of the revival officially called "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return."

For its second season (twelfth season overall), Hodgson is expected to return along with new cast members Felicia Day as the mad scientist Kinga Forrester and daughter of one of the show's original villains, Dr. Clayton Forrester (Trace Beaulieu), Jonah Ray as the new host of Satellite of Love and Patton Oswalt as Son of TV's Frank.

In the announcement video, Hodgson, Day and Ray could not contain their excitement about reprising their roles in "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return."