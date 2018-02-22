'Nanatsu no Taizai: Tenkū no Torawarebito' Anime Film to Premiere in August

Nanatsu no Taizai Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action fantasy anime film, “Gekijōban Nanatsu no TaizaiTenkū no Torawarebito (The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky),” which will feature a new original story by the manga creator Nakaba Suzuki.

The official title and the second teaser video have been released for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime film "Gekijōban Nanatsu no Taizai: Tenkū no Torawarebito (The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky)."

The film is part of the "Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins)" franchise that began with Nakaba Suzuki's manga series, which debuted in Kodansha's "Weekly Shonen" magazine in 2012 and was later adapted into anime by A-1 Pictures in 2014.

The series is currently airing its second season on Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS. Prior to this, a 4-episode special series titled, "The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War" aired in 2016.

The upcoming anime film will reportedly feature a new original story penned by Suzuki himself and set sometime after the events of the first television anime season. It's the king's birthday, and the Seven Deadly Sins have just been tasked to travel to a remote land to search for the phantom ingredient known as the "sky fish."

However, for some unfortunate reason, Melodias and Hawk will instead end up at a place known as the Sky Palace, which exists above the clouds and is home to winged residents, who will mistake Meliodas for a young criminal and throw him in prison.

The main conflict begins when a Demon Clan army known as the Six Knights of Black removes the seal of a ferocious beast that awakens once every 3,000 years. They do this in order to threaten the lives of the Sky Palace residents, and it will be up to Meliodas and his crew to defend the place and its people, and hopefully make it back home in time for the king's birthday celebrations.

"Gekijōban Nanatsu no Taizai: Tenkū no Torawarebito" is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on Aug. 18. Tickets will be available to purchase starting March 3 and will come with one of 50,000 clear files that feature the film's official key visual art illustrated by Suzuki.