'Narcos' Season 4 Cast News: Is Pedro Pascal Back? Showrunner Teases Return

Is Pedro Pascal returning to "Narcos" Season 4? His character, Javier Pena, seemed determined to retire from catching the crooks as a member of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and showrunner Eric Newman recently teased on the real score.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix Pedro Pascal was in three seasons of "Narcos" on Netflix and his return for season 4 is still unsure.

Newman wasn't explicit about Pascal coming back to reprise his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He, however, confirmed that his character's retirement, as shown in the finale of "Narcos" season 3, was not a surprising plot in the storyline. Everyone knew it would happen as early as the second season but the writers did leave it open-ended.

"I'd like to think that he still hasn't made up his mind about whether he wants to come back," Newman said. "It is, after all, an intersecting universe — the Mexicans did a lot of business with the Colombians."

"Narcos" season 4, however, will feature new actors such as Diego Luna ("Star Wars: Rogue One") and Michael Pena (("Ant-Man and The Wasp"). The showrunner categorically stated the new season won't be about Pena. Newman also stated that "Narcos" season 4 won't focus on the Juarez cartel alone despite what previously came out in the reports.

Creator Chris Brancato confirmed that filming started for season 4 in Mexico City a few weeks ago. Newman also said that production increased security around the set as part of a safety precaution following the murder of one of its crew members last September.

Both Brancato and Newman, however, clarified that the murder had nothing to do with the show itself. Location scout Carlos Munoz Portal's death wasn't a warning from real-life drug lords in Mexico as earlier assumed.

"It's very likely that the people who killed Carlos had no idea who he was working for or what he was doing there," Newman stated. "It was clearly a terrible instance of wrong place, wrong time."

Meanwhile, there is still no premiere date for "Narcos" season 4. Netflix will likely make the announcement in mid-2018.