'Narcos' Season 4 News: Filming in Mexico Proceeds Despite Staff's Murder, Creator Confirms

Production of "Narcos" season 4 continues in Mexico. Creator Chris Boncato said that the Netflix show won't move sites as a safety measure following the murder of its location scout in the Hidalgo state last September.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix The blow goes on in Netflix's "Narcos" season 4.

Boncato told an audience during his visit to India that he believes the unfortunate murder of Carlos Muñoz Portal had no connection to the show. He confirmed that production for "Narcos" season 4 remains where they originally planned.

"He had gone off to an area notorious for crime," Boncato said. "I don't think it's got anything to do with him scouting locations for 'Narcos.' We continue to shoot in Mexico City."

Police found the body of the 37-year-old location scout riddled with bullets inside his car. He was looking into a potential filming site in a remote town with one of the highest murder rates in the country.

His death prompted "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal to suggest canceling the show if there's a threat to the cast and crew's lives. The brother of Pablo Escobar, the subject of "Narcos" season 1 and 2, also suggested that Netflix should hire hitmen as the security staff for its Mexico shoots.

Netflix hasn't announced what "Narcos" season 4 will cover following Escobar's story and the Cali Cartel's story in season 3. Speculations are that season 4 will focus on the Mexican drug kingpin Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Fuentes had business dealings with Colombia's drug lords. His character actually appeared in an episode of the show's third season.

The Mexican drug lord was known as the "Lord of the Skies" because he flew drugs regularly from Colombia to Mexico. He became the head of the Juarez Cartel and was notoriously on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's wanted list.

Fuentes underwent plastic surgery to change his appearance and evade the authorities in 1997. He died while in recovery.

Netflix has yet to announce when "Narcos" season 4 begins its run. The show usually arrives on the streaming platform every September.