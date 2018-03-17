'Narcos' Video Game Being Developed for PC and Consoles

Facebook/NarcosNetflix A promotional still from "Narcos"

Gamers who love "Narcos" will soon have a new way of enjoying the Netflix series.

Developer and Curve Digital's sister company Kuju, known for titles like "Art Academy" and "Marvel: Ultimate Alliance," is developing a brand new game based on the show.

While there are no specifics yet, the game is being developed for the PC and consoles. The studio is looking to integrate everything that fans loved about "Narcos" in this video game adaptation.

"We're looking forward to creating a game that matches the fantastic storyline and gritty action of the Netflix series," Kuju studio head Brynley Gibson said in a statement.

"We're tremendously excited and have some amazing gameplay elements in the works that will please both fans of the show and gamers," he went on to say.

Curve Digital MD Jason Perkins added that "Narcos" is a "fantastic license for us to work with" as it offers the perfect setup for a video game.

This is why Tim Stephen, head of Legal and Business Affairs at Gaumont, the producer of the series, "trust them to develop and create our first 'Narcos' console game title that will thrill our millions of 'Narcos' fans."

Set in the 1980s, "Narcos" is based on true stories about the efforts of the law enforcement to take down the biggest drug kingpins during that era. The show has concluded its third season last year and is already renewed for a fourth season expected to premiere later this year.

The yet-to-be-titled "Narcos" game will not be the first attempt to bring the show to the gaming audience. The Netflix hit was also the inspiration for "Narcos: Cartel Wars," a strategy mobile game by FTX Games LTD where players get the chance to build their own empire as a cartel kingpin.

The "Narcos" console and PC game is slated to arrive sometime next year.