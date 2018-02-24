'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy' Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy"

Bandai Namco Entertainment is bringing the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" series to the Nintendo Switch.

The latest issue of the Weekly Jump magazine has revealed that the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" bundle will make its way to the new console.

The game was released last year on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC. The bundle includes "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm," "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2," and "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst," which is an enhanced version of the original third game.

All three boasted improved graphics and were upscaled to1080p resolution. The downloadable content (DLC) released for all three games will be included as well.

There is no word yet on when "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" will be released on the Nintendo Switch or how much it will cost. It is also to be noted that this version is currently confirmed for Japan only. Bandai Namco Entertainment is yet to make an announcement about a western release.

Fans in North America and Europe can take comfort in knowing that the PS4 and Xbox One "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" was released in their region last year for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but as digital-only.

If this will be the case for the Nintendo Switch version, it might arrive much later too as the bundle was released in Japan during July last year and only hit the west the following month.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" has enjoyed positive reviews across all platforms. The games, which are developed by CyberConnect2, are deemed the best way to consume the hit manga and anime franchise n the gaming world.

The news has many excited about the possibility of "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4," which released early last year, to be ported over to the Nintendo Switch as well. Nothing has been confirmed yet on that front though.