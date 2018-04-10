'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' Already Set to Be Released Sometime Within This Year

Upcoming game will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Bandai Namco 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' will feature Sasuke and a bunch of other familiar characters

Perhaps due in part to it not being another "Naruto Shippuden" game or it looking and playing a bit different from other titles featuring the familiar ninja, "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" hasn't really received that much buzz.

Those things could also explain why an earlier announcement about the game's arrival flew under the radar.

Spotted by One Angry Gamer, a tweet from Bandai Namco US reveals that the aforementioned game is already due out pretty soon.

"Naruto" fans can expect the game to hit stores sometime later this year, and if they are so inclined, they can even place their pre-orders now.

A more specific release date has not been provided just yet, so fans will have to stay tuned for that.

Once released, "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will present fans with a different take on the ninja fighting game genre.

Battles in this game will be expanded to allow for the participation of up to eight characters. The eight characters can divide themselves up into two teams of four and proceed to unleash powerful techniques upon one another to gain the upper hand.

Different game modes will also be offered to players, including Barrier Battle and Flag Battle. Flag Battle appears to be the game's own take on the traditional Capture the Flag modes that are commonly found in multiplayer titles.

The environments players will fight in will also be different from what they have seen previously.

For this game, the developers have opted to feature larger maps that players can traverse in different ways. Verticality is emphasized in the maps, and the players who are able to quickly take advantage of the battlefield opening up in that way will be in a better position to succeed.

According to the Naruto Wikia, characters already confirmed to be in the game are Choji Akimichi, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Kisame Hoshigaki, Hinata Hyuga, Konan, Rock Lee, Shikamaru Nara, Pain, Itachi Uchiha, Sasuke Uchiha, Boruto Uzumaki and of course, Naruto Uzumaki.

Those are not the only characters players can use inside the game however.

One of the key features of "Shinobi Striker" is that it allows players to create their own in-game avatars who can take part in battles.

Players will be able to customize several aspects of their avatar's appearance using the items available in the creation tool. Created characters can also pick up techniques used by their mentors.

Apart from the avatar's appearance, players can also decide what type of ninja they want to have in the game.

A created avatar can be an attack-type ninja who specializes in dishing out damage. Ranged-type avatars will be able to use some pretty awesome-looking techniques. A defense-type ninja will be able to withstand more punishment during a fight, and the heal-type characters have access to some helpful support techniques.

Players can check out the different styles in the video embedded below to see which one will work best for their created character.

More news about "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" should be made available in the near future.