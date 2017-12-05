'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' Closed Beta: Registration Begins; What to Expect

(Photo: Bandai Namco) "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

Bandai Namco Entertainment is giving a handful of players the chance to play its upcoming game, "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

The publisher has opened the registration for the closed PlayStation 4 (PS4) beta test to gather feedback for the game and be able to make the necessary tweaks and improvements before releasing the title:

The goal of the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" closed beta is to provide stress tests for our servers and gather feedback on the gameplay and its balance in order to optimize the game before its release.

To register, players should go to this page and enter their name and email address and answer a few questions. Only gamers over the age of 13 will be able to apply. Chosen applications will be notified via email days before the beta.

Bandai Namco advises fans to register as soon as possible because the slots are "extremely limited." The beta test for Japan will accommodate 5,000 players. With Europe and North America included, the number is expected to be more than that.

The "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" closed beta test will be held in four sessions on Dec. 15 and 16. The schedule is detailed below:

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) The schedule for the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" closed beta test.

As one would expect, only parts of "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be available in the closed beta. They will be able to create and later customize an original character and take part in four-versus-four battles showdown, which is described as:

Play "Quick Match" mode, in which eight players compete against each other online in two teams of four. By putting together a team in advance in the visual lobby, you can play battles with specific players as your teammates. It should also be noted that the battle rules are limited to "Flag Mode."

The "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" closed beta test will also provide access to the online lobby, Konohagakure, where players can put together their team and communicate with other players.

Finally, the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" closed beta test will also feature the Tutorial Mission aka the VR Ninja Arena, where gamers can learn the basic controls of the game.