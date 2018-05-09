Players will be able to create their own characters inside this upcoming game

Bandai Namco "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is expected to be released later this year

One of the most interesting features of the upcoming game known as "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is a system that will finally allow many fans to live out their dreams of becoming a ninja.

To be clear, the game will not actually give people the license to throw shurikens around in real life, but it will allow players to create their own avatars.

These aren't avatars that players will just use for accessing game menus or other things of that nature. Instead, the avatars players will create will be able to take part in battles and even learn different techniques.

For those interested in the upcoming game's avatar system, they can check out the video embedded below.

As viewers can see, it will be possible for players to tinker with different elements of an avatar's appearance, and the created characters can use some pretty powerful techniques.

Given that it's been more than eight months since that video was first posted, the time is seemingly right for the developers to reveal more about the character creation and customization system that will be included in "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," and the good news is that may indeed happen soon.

Spotted by One Angry Gamer, the folks at Bandai Namco recently responded to a fan wondering when more information about the character customization system may be shared.

While Bandai Namco did not provide a specific date for when they would share the new information, they did urge the fan to "stay tuned" to get a "more in-depth look at the game."

Being able to create avatars who can then participate in battles is one of the key selling points of the upcoming game, so fans understandably want to hear more about that particular system. Early on, at least, the system is looking promising, but whether or not it will be able to meet high expectations remains to be seen.

Aside from the character creation and customization system, the upcoming game will also attempt to win fans over by presenting them with an engaging multiplayer experience. Players will be able to take part in 4-on-4 matches inside the game.

Apart from the created characters, familiar faces from the "Naruto" series are also going to be included in the game, and that should give players plenty of options in terms of which teams they want to construct ahead of a match.

Per Narutopedia, characters that have already been confirmed for the game include Naruto and Boruto Uzumaki, Itachi, Sasuke and Sarada Uchiha, Hinata Hyuga, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Rock Lee, Shikamaru Nara, Choji Akimichi, Kisame Hoshigaki, Mitsuki, Konan and Pain.

It's currently unclear if more characters will be added to the roster.

Different types of game modes will also be offered, including a capture the flag mode, a preview of which can be seen online.

An exact release date for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" has not been announced yet, though it is expected to be made available to PC, PS4 and Xbox One players sometime later this year.