'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' News: Closed Beta to Run From Dec. 15 to 16

Bandai Namco 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' is expected to be released soon

Though it has flown under the radar a bit, there is indeed a new "Naruto" game coming out soon, and it is known as "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

This one is a bit different from the "Naruto" fighting games that fans may have played previously, and the good news for them is that they may be able to try out this new offering soon.

Recently, developers announced that there will be a closed beta test held for "Shinobi Striker." The beta will run from Dec. 15 to the 16th, and PS4 owners can take part in it.

Developers noted that the beta will be conducted in part to "provide stress tests for our servers and gather feedback on the gameplay and its balance in order to optimize the game before its release."

It is still unclear which features of the game will be made accessible during the beta.

In "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," players will be able to participate in 4-vs-4 battles. Friends can opt to team up and take on another group and see which squad works best together.

The battle maps set to be featured in the upcoming game are going to be a bit different from what fans may be used to as well. As the developers noted previously, the arena environments set to be provided will be conducive to vertical running and even jumping, which means players may be able to do more within their new surroundings.

The upcoming game will also give players access to a new Avatar System. By using this feature, players will be able to create their own custom ninja who will be able to utilize an array of powerful techniques.

Fans can check out a sneak preview of the Avatar System via the video embedded below.

No exact release date has been announced just yet for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," though it is expected to be made available sometime soon.