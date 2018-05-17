Devs also remind fans of the open beta that is expected to start in late July

Bandai Namco 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' is expected to be released later this year

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is the game to look out for fans of the rambunctious Uzumaki family, and recently, developers teased that they are about to share some interesting new details about this upcoming offering.

Spotted recently by One Angry Gamer, Bandai Namco's Latin America branch has been tweeting about the newest "Naruto" game.

First off, a tweet posted by the aforementioned Bandai Namco branch just a few days ago called on fans to send in any questions they have about this particular title.

The account then noted that the developers are planning something special that will answer most of the fan-submitted questions. That probably means that the developers are planning to conduct a Q&A session of some kind, possibly involving them answering the questions during a live stream broadcast.

That's not the only tease the Latin American Bandai Namco Twitter account provided.

A few days later, the account posted another tweet, and this one was accompanied by a GIF featuring the silhouette of an unknown character.

The developers are teasing that the individual hidden in the shadows could be that character fans have been hoping to see added to "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

For what it's worth, the developers still have a wide selection of characters to choose from in terms of ones they could add to the game.

Currently, the only playable characters that have been confirmed for the game, according to the Naruto Wikia, are Naruto and Boruto Uzumaki, Sasuke and Sarada Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Hinata Hyuga, Kakashi Hatake, Shikamaru Nara, Choji Akimichi, Rock Lee, Itachi Uchiha, Kisame Hoshigaki, Konan and Pain.

The developers could easily add more members of the Akatsuki to the game, or they could also look to bring in other villains that have been featured previously in the series such as Orochimaru or Kabuto. In terms of other characters that could be added, familiar faces like Gaara or Temari could be some of them.

Included in that tease is a reminder from the developers that the open beta for the game is coming soon.

To be more specific, producer Noriaki Niino announced last month that there will be an open beta that will go live for the game sometime in late July. The open beta is then expected to last until the first few days of August.

Additional details about the open beta have not been provided yet, so fans will have to stay tuned for those.

Lastly, the Bandai Namco US Twitter account also recently shared new images showing off examples of custom avatars players can create in the game. Players will be able to tinker with several elements of a created character's appearance, and they can even choose what kind of shinobi he/she will be.

Details about the character creation system are not plentiful at this time, but those are expected to be provided soon enough.

An exact release date for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" has not been announced just yet, though fans can expect it to be made available for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime later this year.