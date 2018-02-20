Open beta will be accessible to PS4 players and will not require PS Plus

Bandai Namco Players will be involved in 4-vs-4 matches inside 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker'

"Naruto" fans have something new to look forward to, as the open beta for the upcoming game known as "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is set to start soon.

To be more specific, the open beta is already scheduled to begin on Feb. 23.

The open beta will be accessible to all PS4 players and a PS Plus subscription is not required to participate in it, according to a recent tweet from the "@Narutovideogame" account.

Once the beta begins, players will be able to experience several aspects of the game.

Players will be able to create their own avatars to use in this game, and this feature will go live during the open beta.

After players have created their avatars, they can then choose to take part in online battles against other fans from all over the world. Players will first group themselves into teams of four and then they can proceed to unleashing their most powerful techniques.

Speaking of techniques, developers have indicated that more of them will be available during this round of testing. More than 30 new techniques are expected to be featured in the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" open beta and that should encourage participants to use more varied strategies during battles.

Another new feature that will be included in the open beta is the Hidden Sand stage. This new stage will feature vertical elements that will help players find cover during battle.

Players who will take part in the open beta will be given branded T-shirts that their created avatars can then wear. The branded T-shirt will remain accessible to players even after the game itself is released.

The open beta will conclude on Feb. 25.

No exact release date has been announced just yet for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," though the game is expected to be made available for the PS4, Xbox One and PC sometime later this year.