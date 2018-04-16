Bandai Namco 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' is expected to be released later this year

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is a new type of "Naruto" game that is set to place greater emphasis on team play.

In the game, players will be able to take control of different familiar characters and work together with others in order to win 4-vs-4 battles.

Obviously, a game such as that will need to have a large roster, and while the roster has not been completely revealed yet, the developers have announced two new additions to it.

A recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump contains new details about the game, Shonengamez.com reported.

This time around, developers have officially confirmed that Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki will be included in the game as playable characters.

Sarada is known by many fans of the series as the daughter of Sakura Haruno and Sasuke Uchiha. Unsurprisingly, the child of two highly skilled shinobis has turned into an exceptional combatant herself.

In "Shinobi Striker," Sarada will be a support-type character, and she will feature a helpful skill that will come in very handy during combat. The skill, known as Uchiha Shuriken-jutsu, features Sarada blowing up a shuriken in order to damage opponents while also unleashing kunai that will heal her allies.

The other character that has been confirmed for the game is a close friend of Sarada, and he is the young man named Mitsuki.

Mitsuki's upbringing is unlike what many of the other characters experienced as he is a synthetic human who was made by Orochimaru. Still, even though Mitsuki's early life was quite unusual, he has found joy teaming up with his good friends Sarada and Boruto Uzumaki.

The special technique Mitsuki will be able to use inside the game is Sage Mode, and this grants a significant boost to his stats in exchange for the ability to use ninjutsu.

Along with Sarada and Mitsuki, other playable characters that have been confirmed for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" include the titular father and son duo, Sarada's parents, Choji Akimichi, Kakashi Hatake, Kisame Hoshigaki, Hinata Hyuga, Rock Lee, Konan, Shikamaru Nara, Pain and Itachi Uchiha, according to Narutopedia.

In addition to the confirmed playable characters, players will also be able to create their own avatars to fight inside the game. Numerous elements of an avatar's appearance can be adjusted, and the created character can also learn a variety of moves, with Sarada and Mitsuki's previously detailed special techniques among them.

Furthermore, Boruto has also been confirmed as a mentor character, so players may be able to pick up some techniques from him as well.

The developers also recently confirmed that a modernized version of Konoha will be made available as a battleground inside the game, and it is said to be accommodating to beginners. Other previously confirmed battlegrounds for the game include the Hidden Leaf Forest and Hidden Sand stages.

It's still unclear exactly how many stages will be featured in the complete version of the game.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is expected to be officially released later this year, though an exact date of arrival has not been shared just yet.