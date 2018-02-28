'Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker' to Conduct Another Beta After Widespread Server Issues

"Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker" fans got the chance to test the eight-player fighting game from Bandai Namco — or at least they tried to. With server and connectivity issues getting in the way, the company issued an apology while also announcing another open beta for the game.

Bandai Namco is bringing the extended world of the "Naruto" series and its sequel, "Boruto," as a multiplayer fighting game for the fans. Called "Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker," the title will come out sometime this 2018 for the PC and home consoles, and will feature team-based fighting mechanics and a complete graphics overhaul from previous "Naruto" games.

Bandai Namco/Masashi Kishimoto "NARUTO TO BORUTO Shinobi Striker" by Bandai Namco brings back the "Naruto" Franchise as players form teams of four to compete against other teams online.

A basic match in "Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will feature four versus four team-based gameplay, "with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously; play co-op with your friends to become the best ninjas online," as Bandai Namco described the game in its official page.

This approach may ask a lot from the game's network code, though, as players encountered server issues when trying out "Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker" this past weekend, as Gamespot noted. What was supposed to be a stress test on the server got "Naruto" and "Boruto" fans stressing out instead, prompting Bandai Namco to issue an apology on social media.

In a Twitter post put out on Feb. 27, the company promised to "work on new fixes and different online improvements." Meanwhile, Bandai Namco also announced a new open beta "to be held in the future" as well.

The tweet below is from the Bandai Namco team working on "Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker," which will come out this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.