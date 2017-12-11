NASA Announces Press Conference Regarding Aliens and Artificial Intelligence

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Tourists take pictures of a NASA sign at the Kennedy Space Center visitors complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2010.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has called for a press conference that is expected to reveal new information on extraterrestrial life forms. Furthermore, recent reports have revealed that NASA cited Google's machine learning played a pivotal role in the highly anticipated discovery.

According to reports, the press conference is set to be conducted and addressed by scientists who have been working with the Kepler space telescope. The telescope has been instrumental in the discovery of 2,500 planets with approximately 2,000 more to be studied. The Kepler space telescope has also found the Goldilocks Zone, where several planets are orbiting and where the general temperature is warm enough to support the properties of liquid.

"The discovery was made by researchers using machine learning from Google. Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence, and demonstrates new ways of analyzing Kepler data," said NASA in a press release meant to tease the highly anticipated reveals on the conference, as reported by The Inquisitr.

As the NASA press conference nears, it has also been revealed that the director of the Astrophysics Division Paul Hertz, who works at NASA's headquarters in Washington, will be participating in the event. He will be joined by Kepler project scientist Jessie Dotson, who works in NASA's Ames Research Center located in Silicon Valley, California. Google's senior software engineer Christopher Shallue will also be in attendance.

NASA is encouraging the fans to take to social media to ask their questions about AI technology or alien life forms under the hashtag #askNASA. Relevant queries will be addressed during the press conference, which will be held on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. EST. The event will be streamed at NASA Live. As to whether or not NASA will confirm the existence of aliens in space, fans will have to tune in to the livestream to find out.