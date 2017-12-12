NASA to Reveal Kepler Discovery on Search for Exoplanet Alien Life on Dec. 14

Space explorations fans have something big to look forward to this week, as NASA has just announced that it will hold a media teleconference this Thursday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. EST. They will be presenting the latest discovery made by the Kepler space telescope, which has been scanning the vast reaches of space for exoplanets that may harbor life.

Interestingly, it was the use of machine learning analysis developed by Google that led NASA researchers to this discovery, according to their press release put out last Saturday, Dec. 9.

NASA/Ames Research Center/Wendy Stenzel Data from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope continues to lead to important discoveries of celestial objects in our galaxy, including first-time observations of planets outside our solar system.

This new way of analyzing the data that the Kepler Space Telescope has been sending home has come up with a breakthrough important enough for NASA to hold a press conference just for it.

NASA will also be broadcasting their announcements via a live stream that will be available via their official website. The public can tune in via NASA's portal for this event on Thursday to learn what this important announcement will be all about,

Given that it was a discovery found using the Kepler Space Telescope, there's a good chance it could be an exciting new find related to mankind's search for habitable planets beyond Earth.

Kepler first launched on its original mission in 2012, finishing up its initial search plan by 2014. After that, it was repurposed for the K2 mission, an extensive search for planets beyond the solar system which may host life, as well as other space phenomena like supernovas, according to Outer Places.

The interest in these exoplanets, possibly habitable worlds outside Earth, was first renewed with the discovery of the TRAPPIST-1 system. The TRAPPIST-1 group was composed of a star surrounded by seven Earth-like planets in the constellation Aquarius, about 40 million light-years away.