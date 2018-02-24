Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for the last episodes of 'Nashville'

CMT officially announced the return date for the second half of the sixth and final season of "Nashville."

The network released the promo trailer for the remaining episodes of the country musical drama, which will begin on Thursday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EST. It also teased some new developments for a lot of the show's characters, including the unexpected kiss shared by Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Sean (Jake Etheridge) as well as the first stage performance of Daphne (Maisy Stella).

The trailer also revealed that Deacon (Charles Esten) will drop a visit to his father Gideon (Ronny Cox), who will make his very first appearance in the series.

According to a character description that was published by TV Guide, Gideon is a "crusty, frustrated, would-be musician" who seemed to be resentful of Deacon's success.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Marshall Herskovitz revealed why they chose Cox to portray the role. According to the showrunner, they were impressed with his musical talent and his persona also suites well for his character.

"He's just the perfect person to play Deacon's dad because as we've heard about this man, in the past, he was brutal, he was mean, he was a horrible father, and yet Deacon hasn't seen him in a long time, and people change," the showrunner stated. He also added that the story between the father and son will revolve around Deacon's ability to deal with the father that he will face in the present versus the dad that he once knew in the past.

Aside from Cox, the next episodes of "Nashville" season 6 will also introduce Rosa (Mia Maestro). She will be known as one of Darius' dedicated followers in Bolivia who will start doubting about their movement. Since the trailer revealed that Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) appeared to be wanting her old life back, the two of them might have a lot of interactions together.

Herskovitz also teased about Juliette's possible return to Nashville. "What happens when she comes back, what she's like when she comes back, I cannot talk about, but I think it's going to be a great ride," he also said.

CMT also revealed that the series finale of "Nashville" will be aired on July 26.