'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: Deacon Discusses Love Life to Daphne

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

Daphne (Maisy Stella) will not like her father Deacon (Charles Esten) going out on dates in the upcoming episode of "Nashville."

In the episode titled "Jump Then Fall," the synopsis reveals that the teen will discover that her dad is dating a friend of Scarlett's (Clare Bowen). In the promo released, Daphne is shown seeing Deacon and the woman on a diner. While she will manage to keep her cool in front of her friends and later on, with Deacon, her frustration will reach its limit when she is alone in her room. Deacon will try to reach out to his daughter, but when he asks if she is okay with everything, she just nods her head and pretends.

Meanwhile, Avery (Jonathan Jackson) is worried about Juliette's (Hayden Panettiere) new friend, Darius (Josh Stamberg). She will finally get to introduce them to each other and while Avery wants to keep an open mind about the other man's motives, he cannot help but be concerned. According to him, Juliette is putting all her trust in the guy and it is not right. Elsewhere, Maddie (Lennon Stella) will get ready for her duet with Jonah (Nic Luken). As they record the song, she will discover that the pop star's life is a bit too public for her taste.

On a different note, it has been announced that Lennon Stella has scored a record deal with RECORDS, the label that handles Noah Cyrus, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Crystal Caines. The actress/singer shared the news via her Instagram account. According to her, the record will go through Columbia Records. Currently, Stella's songs with her sister Maisy are the most popular "Nashville" tracks on Spotify.

"I feel so lucky to work hand in hand with this incredible and inspiring group of people," Stella wrote. "There are no words to describe the feeling of finally being able to release my own music, something I have always dreamed of. I am truly thankful for all the love and support."

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.