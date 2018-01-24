'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers: Avery Seeks Deacon's Advice on Juliette's Situation

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

Avery (Jonathan Jackson) will run to Deacon (Charles Esten) for advice about his wife's total dependence on Darius (Josh Stamberg) in the upcoming episode of "Nashville."

In the episode titled "That's My Story," the promo shows the two men having a serious conversation about Juliette (Hayden Panettiere). Avery thinks she is relying too much on the motivational speaker and that her behavior is becoming weirder the longer she spends time with him. Deacon is willing to listen and share what he thinks. According to Avery, this is the first time he sees his wife surrendering everything to one person and that it is a "spooky" experience.

Ever since Juliette met Darius, she has been parroting his words to her husband. Last episode, Avery finally spoke up, telling his wife that he could not trust the man. Juliette thought it was best for Avery to meet Darius face to face so he could get to know the other more, but the meeting turned out to be a bust. Avery became even more worried. Now, Darius wants Juliette to unlock a "dark truth" from her past. Her husband thinks this is a mistake, but as always, she will not listen.

Meanwhile, Deacon and Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) are still walking on eggshells around each other since Daphne (Maisy Stella) saw them kissing at the diner. Although both agreed that they should not let it worry them, their relationship has become even more tense. Deacon and Jessie are worried that their kids will be affected by their affair. Unsurprisingly, Daphne and Jake (Myles Moore) will find allies in each other as they both express how much they dislike their parents dating. In the promo, the two are shown in school, talking crap about the situation.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.