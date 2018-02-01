'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers: Jessie Loses Patience with Deacon

Facebook/Nashville CMA Promotional image for 'Nashville'

Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) is tired of being second best to Deacon's (Charles Esten) dead wife in the upcoming episode of "Nashville."

In the episode titled "Where The Night Goes," the synopsis reveals that Jessie and Deacon's relationship will go to the next level, but Rayna's (Connie Britton) presence will continue to haunt them. The promo shows the couple exchanging heated kisses. It seems like they are now ready to become more intimate. The next scene, though, shows a disappointed Jessie telling Deacon she cannot be like Rayna. In a tearful voice, she complains that Deacon's dead wife was larger than life and that she cannot compete with her.

Rayna died due to complications from injuries she got in a car crash the last installment. It was a tough blow, not only to Deacon but also to their children. This season, Daphne (Maisy Stella) remains adamant that her father remains loyal to Rayna's memories. She is against his relationship with Jessie. In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Marshall Herskovitz that the road to loving again is going to be tough for Esten's character. Rayna's ghost will always be with him, no matter how hard he tries to forget.

"Well, he's got a great storyline this year. We're very excited about Deacon's storyline. You know, obviously, people have seen from the trailers that Jessie is back, but I'm not going to say what that means. You know, clearly they had a very complicated relationship, and I think the whole idea of Deacon starting over and trying to find love again after Rayna is just a huge mountain to climb for him. We played that all the second half of last season, and I think that struggle will continue. But certainly, there will be changes, let's just put it that way," the EP teased.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.