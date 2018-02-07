'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers: Daphne Lashes Out at Deacon for Jessie Affair

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

Daphne (Maisy Stella) is done keeping her cool about her dad's affair with Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) in the upcoming episode of "Nashville."

In the episode titled "Beneath Still Waters," the synopsis reveals that the teen's true feelings about Deacon's relationship with a woman who is not her mom will come bubbling to the surface. If before, Daphne has made an effort to curb her displeasure when she sees her father with Jessie, she will have no problem expressing it now. The promo shows her going off about Deacon's love life. She even mentions Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Jonah (Nic Luken) and how she is the only one who has no partner in the family.

Deacon is shocked by his daughter's outburst, but before he can properly chastise her, she walks out. Daphne's opinion is expected to add tension to the already strained relationship between him and Jessie. Last episode, the two were getting hot and heavy when he suddenly burst out crying. Deacon remembered his wife, Rayna (Connie Britton), who has been gone 11 months. He was frustrated that he could not seem to forget her. Jessie was supportive at first, comforting him and letting him sleep with her, albeit platonically.

In the morning, Jessie was not as accepting. She told Deacon that she would never measure up to Rayna. Jessie said the other woman was larger than life and she could never compete with her. Deacon urged her to keep holding on and to give him some more time. Jessie agreed, but it is only a matter of time until their next fight ensues. Maddie has no problem with her dad dating again, but Daphne is definitely against it. If Deacon lets his daughter dictate his life, his affair with Jessie will come to an end.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.