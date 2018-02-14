'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Deacon Berates Maddie for Dating Jonah

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

Deacon (Charles Esten) is worried that his eldest daughter is doing too much, too soon in the upcoming episode of "Nashville."

In the episode titled "Can't Help but Wonder Where I'm Bound," the synopsis reveals that Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Jonah (Nic Luken) will travel to Miami for his tour. The promo photos show the two on stage, holding hands while singing. Maddie is wearing a bright orange dress and looks completely besotted with her boyfriend. If she is happy with how things are going with Jonah, her father is not.

The promo shows Deacon confronting Maddie about her very open relationship with the teen sensation. According to him, he is scared she is getting too much attention. Maddie tells her dad that she is an adult, therefore perfectly capable of protecting herself. The next scene, though, shows that she may have spoken too rashly and too early. In the clip, Maddie looks inebriated while in a party.

Deacon's problems with his daughters just keep on coming. At least, he and Daphne (Maisy Stella) are now okay. Last episode, he invited Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) for dinner so she could get to know Daphne more. His daughter then proceeded to shout about how unfair it was that Jessie was taking Deacon away from her. Jessie talked to the teen and made clear that she had no intention of doing so. She also said that there was no way she was going to replace Rayna (Connie Britton) in their lives.

Meanwhile, the episode will see Gunnar's (Sam Palladio) no-strings-attached affair with Alannah (Rainee Lyleson) becoming complicated. Last episode, they agreed that they both did not want a relationship. Gunnar, however, seems to be getting jealous of the woman's dynamics with Will (Chris Carmack). Will finds the whole thing preposterous because he is gay. The promo shows Avery (Jonathan Jackson) completely done with them.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.