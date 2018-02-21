'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers: Deacon and Brad Face Off over Jake

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

Brad (Jeffrey Nordling) and Deacon (Charles Esten) will go head to head in the upcoming episode of "Nashville."

In the episode titled "Some Times You Just Can't Win," the promo shows an angry Jake (Myles Moore) telling his mother that Brad is sending him to boarding school. Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) is shocked and tries to assure the teen that everything will be fine. Later on, when she and Deacon are talking, he shares with her his suspicion that Brad is only doing it because of their relationship.

The clip shows Brad personally coming to Jessie's house to send off his son the school. She immediately tells him that Jakes does not want to go, but her ex-husband will not take no for an answer. He barges inside and knocks at Jake's room. Brad kicks the door when the teen refuses to open it. He drags Jake out of the bed while Jessie tries her best to make him let go.

Elsewhere, Daphne (Maisy Stella) wants to audition for a country music singing competition that Brad is producing. When Deacon learns of her plans, he warns her that Brad cannot be trusted. Last episode, the record label boss showered Daphne with praises after she sang in the school open house. This gave her the idea to try out in the singing contest.

Jake, who also performed that night, was snubbed by his own father. Deacon came to the rescue and told the teen that he did well. He told Jake that he should continue what he was doing and that he would fully support her, just like his mom. Jessie was thankful to her boyfriend for caring so much. She pulled him to the bedroom and they finally had the much-awaited coitus.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.