'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Avery and Bandmates Fight Over Alannah

Facebook/cmt Promo photo for "Nashville"

The American musical drama series "Nashville" will return with the rest of the episodes of season 6 in a little over a month's time — which will officially wrap up the series. With the plot of this season thickening, there may be some turmoil surrounding Avery, played by Jonathan Jackson, and his other bandmates regarding Alannah, played by Rainee Blake.

Alannah's recent joining of the band could prove to cause the other male members to get confrontational with each other. As seen from the teaser trailer for season 6 B of "Nashville," Alannah can be seen kissing Gunnar Scott, played by Sam Palladio, which was a flashback of something that had happened before the series went on its midseason break.

Although audiences have not yet witnessed the spark of a potential problem that Alannah may cause in the band, the scenario is still plausible due to a brief scene in the trailer where Avery is confronted by his bandmates, and are looking to be squaring off to fight against one another. It is still unclear if this stems from Alannah's actions but, given her budding relationship with more than one member of the band, it could be a plausible situation.

According to reports, despite the show nearing its conclusion with just eight episodes to go, the series will be introducing new recurring characters. One of them is Gideon, played by Ronny Cox, who is a seasoned musician who never got his big break. Gideon also happens to be the father of Deacon, played by Charles Esten, who is successful in the music industry — something that his father has always resented and coveted.

Fans of the show are still concerned if Avery and Juliette, played by Hayden Panettiere, will get back together. However, as reported by TV Line, executive producer Marshall Herskovitz, stated that the showrunners had to put their foot down regarding this situation since this is the "nature of drama." Audiences will have to wait to see the upcoming episodes to now how the relationship between the two protagonists wrap up.

Season 6 B of "Nashville" will return on June 7 at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.