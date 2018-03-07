'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Brad To Make Things Difficult For Deacon-Jessie Romance

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for 'Nashville'

Brad (Jeffrey Nordling) has big plans for his ex-wife Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) and her new boyfriend Deacon (Charles Esten) in the second half of the current installment of "Nashville."

Last midseason finale, Deacon had had enough of Brad's high-handed ways and punched him. The music mogul was forcing Jake (Myles Moore) to go to boarding school even though the teen expressly said he would not. Brad also did not give Jessie the courtesy she deserved as the mother of the boy. He just decided that Jake would go whether he and Jessie liked it or not. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Marshall Herskovitz said that the tension between the two men would continue to escalate. Brad is bound to sue Deacon for assault. Their conflict will also reportedly make problems in his relationship with Jessie.

"You know, I think it certainly puts their relationship in danger because even though it wasn't very violent, it was still technically assault... And you know, assault is a criminal act that has repercussions. ... You know Deacon has this history of violence, at lashing out, and Jessie has this history of being tormented by [Brad], and [Brad] has a history of being cruel. So it was sort of an inevitable clash, and yet I can truthfully say, we didn't plan on this. We just realized that it had to happen. And as a storyteller, that's a great moment when you realize that the characters themselves are telling you what must happen," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the midseason premiere promo shows Avery (Jonathan Jackson) trying to forget his wife Juliette (Hayden Panettiere). She decided to stay in Bolivia and let Darius (Josh Stamberg) control her. When she failed to reach out to him and to their daughter, Avery just snapped. He let Alannah (Rainee Blake) flirt with him. The clip shows the two locking lips while reporters swarm around, asking Avery where Juliette is. Unbeknownst to him, the blonde songstress is being kept a prisoner by Darius. She wants to go home, but he locks her up in a room.

"Nashville" season 6 will return on Thursday, June 7