'Nashville' Season 6 News: Characters Build New Relationships in Latest Trailer

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

A new trailer for the sixth and final season of "Nashville" has just arrived, sparking new speculations about the upcoming series. The two-minute trailer shows the main characters at a crossroads, embarking on new adventures as they enter new relationships and burn bridges behind them.

"Nashville" is set to return for its sixth season early next year, and the trailer teases a new path for each of the characters. As the country music drama returns, fans will find the characters coping with changes in their lives as they make important life decisions, try to break free from old relationships and meet new people.

One of the highlights of the clip is Juliette (Hayden Panettiere), who, after coming under fire for stealing Maddie's (Lennon Stella) song, battles depression and seeks the help of someone to fight her inner demons. As she tries to help herself, she turns to Darius (Josh Stamberg), the charming founder of a self-actualization organization that will be introduced next season. In the clip, Darius tells Juliette that he's there to change her life, and Juliette desperately tells him, "I'm ready."

The trailer also shows Deacon (Charles Esten) finally moving on from the death of his wife Rayna (Connie Britton) as he finds new love in Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday). The clip hints that finding true happiness won't come easy for Deacon, as his daughter Daphne (Maisy Stella) does not approve of his budding relationship with Jessie.

As for Maddie, the trailer reveals that she is dealing with love in the limelight next season as she meets and makes out with Jonah Ford, a rising pop star who closely resembles Justin Bieber. There's also Avery (Jonathan Jackson), Will (Chris Carmack) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) chasing their dreams by forming their own country boy band.

While the trailer reveals new details about the upcoming season, it can only tell so much. Since season 6 is the show's final season, fans can expect the series to get even more interesting before it ultimately takes its final bow.

"Nashville" season 6 premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.