'Nashville' Season 6 News: Main Cast Recaps Penultimate Season in New Featurette

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

The final season of "Nashville" will premiere this week, and the cast members have recapped where their characters were left off in season 5.

In a new featurette released by CMT, some of the show's main cast members recounted what happened to their respective characters in the previous season. It can be recalled that Juliette stole a song belonging to Maddie, which ignited some troubles between the two singers.

"She does start reverting back to that old Juliette," Hayden Panettiere, who plays Juliette Barnes, recalled. And, when everything started to come down on her, Juliette ultimately made the right decision to confess her wrongdoings and make amends. For one particular person, that was enough.

"She had done the right thing by coming clean, and I think Avery was quite impressed with that," Jonathan Jackson, who plays Avery, said. "And it was enough for him to rush home and be there for her."

Of course, the upcoming sixth season looks like it will be pretty hard for Juliette. A sneak peek previously released by the network featured Juliette breaking down in front of her fans, telling them exactly how she has been feeling. The singer will be quite depressed in the final season, and fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing how she will get through this tough period in her life.

Gunnar, on the other hand, is going to have to find himself and his sound as a solo artist. After his breakup with Scarlett, he is no longer part of a singing duo, which means he has a lot of exploring to do by himself. "He spent this whole journey, really, as part of a duo with Scarlett," Sam Palladio, who plays Gunnar, said. "He's never really done it on his own."

Finally, Deacon will start opening up to a new love after losing Rayna. This is where Jessie, whom he has known for a while, comes in. As fans will recall, the latter part of the previous season provided a good jumping off point for him to move on with his life.

"Those final episodes sort of brought some real resolution — some needed resolution," Charles Esten, who plays Deacon, said. "There were some hard times both for Deacon in his grieving process and for Highway 65."

"Nashville" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m. EST on CMT.