'Nashville' Season 6 News: Promo Clip Features Juliette Screaming, Cameras Flashing

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

CMT has released a new promo clip for the upcoming sixth and final season of "Nashville."

Titled "The Sounds of Nashville," the video opens with Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) in the studio and Avery (Jonathan Jackson) asking her to "try one from the top." The rest of the clip features different scenes cut together, highlighting the sound they make. It features guitars being strummed, a car screeching, Juliette screaming, some kissing, cameras flashing, a little grunting, audio feedback from a microphone, and laughing.

The network also released a sneak peek last month. It starts out with Daphne (Maisy Conrad) playing the guitar and singing. As she continues, various scenes featuring different main characters are shown dealing with their respective problems. Scarlett (Clare Bowen) has trouble in front of a crowd and later talks to Gunnar (Sam Palladio), Will (Chris Carmack) and Zach (Cameron Scoggins) have an argument, Avery is surprised to find Juliette home, and Deacon (Charles Esten) shows up at Jessie's (Kaitlin Doubleday) house.

It looks like Deacon is ready to open himself up again after losing his wife Rayna (Connie Britton). The previous season saw him share a kiss with Alyssa, played by Rachel Bilson, but that was just something that happened in the moment. Bilson, as previously reported, will not be returning to reprise her role.

The season will surely be an emotional one since it will be the last outing for the characters. According to TVLine, executive producer Marshall Herskovitz has teased what the final season of "Nashville" has in store for its loyal fans.

"All of us on 'Nashville' are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," Herskovitz said. "And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made 'Nashville' such an exciting journey for the last six years."

"Nashville" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, on CMT.