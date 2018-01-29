Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 6 will see Avery (Jonathan Jackson) getting upset with Juliette's (Hayden Panettiere) involvement with Darius (Josh Stamberg).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Where the Night Goes," states that Darius will ask Juliette to be more involved with the movement after her chilling realization the previous episode. Avery, however, will not be too happy with this. He has been suspicious of Darius from the very beginning, and he will make sure his wife knows how he feels.

But, Avery will also have other things to worry about. Along with Will (Chris Carmack) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio), Avery will set out to find a female singer for their band.

Finally, Jonah's (Nik Luken) ex-girlfriend will release a song about Maddie (Lennon Stella), while Deacon's (Charles Esten) relationship with Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) goes to the next level.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Daphne (Maisy Stella) showing Maddie the song that Jonah's ex has released. The music video shows his former girlfriend tearing up a photo of Jonah and Maddie. Later on, Jonah tells Maddie that he has had enough.

Avery, Will, and Gunnar look for a woman to become their backup singer so that Gunnar will not have to sing the "high, girly parts" anymore. They manage to stumble upon a performance and introduce themselves to the singer, Alannah (Rainee Lyleson), who seems to strike an instant connection with Gunnar.

Deacon and Jessie passionately make out, but they will later argue about Rayna, whom Jessie believes she is unable to replace. Avery tells Juliette that he does not trust Darius, and that her obsession with him and his movement is not healthy.

It can be recalled that the previous episode saw Juliette unlocking memories of sexual abuse, and executive producer Marshall Herskovitz teased to Entertainment Weekly how Avery will react to this revelation.

"I can say this: he will certainly be very moved and affected by what he learns — anyone would be — and very supportive, but at the same time he continues to have his doubts about the organization itself and how controlling they are," he said.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.