'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Avery Worries About an Unreachable Juliette

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 6 will see Avery (Jonathan Jackson) having a hard time getting to Juliette (Hayden Panettiere).

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound," states that Avery will pay Juliette a visit, though it remains to be seen where that is exactly. But, Juliette will not be Avery's only problem. His band with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will (Chris Carmack) will also go through a rift when Alannah's (Rainee Lyleson) stage presence grows. Gunnar will also reconsider his relationship with Alannah.

Elsewhere, Daphne (Maisy Stella) and Jake (Myles Moore) have a performance at school. Deacon (Charles Esten) and Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), on the other hand, will encounter Brad (Jeffrey Nordling).

Finally, Maddie (Lennon Stella) will head to Miami with Jonah (Nik Luken). While there, she will find herself bonding with Twig (Dyland Arnold).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Avery in tears, though it is unknown why he is crying. While he is with his daughter, Avery speaks to someone on the phone and demands to talk to Juliette.

Daphne is seen performing in front of a crowd, which is presumably the school audience. A man, who seems to be an agent of some sort, tells Deacon that Daphne is a star. It looks like he wants to sign her, but Deacon does not seem to be into that idea at all.

At home, Daphne reads "Nashville's next country star" from her iPad, though it is unclear whether this is a contest, an offer, a headline, or something else entirely. However, Deacon makes it apparent that Daphne will not be involved in that.

Avery confides in Gunnar, telling him that he is unable to reach Juliette. These days, he is completely unaware of where Juliette is or who she is with. The final scene shows Avery, carrying their daughter, looking hopeful as he approaches an unboarding plane. However, his smile soon turns upside down.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.