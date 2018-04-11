'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Band to Dissolve After Gunnar–Avery Fight?

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for 'Nashville'

Avery's (Jonathan Jackson) band has a lot to overcome in the second half of the current installment of "Nashville."

As spoilers for season 6B reveals, Avery, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will (Chris Carmack) will have to work out many problems in their team before they can proceed with the tour. While the three work exceptionally fine together, their dynamics have been off since they added Alannah (Rainee Blake) to the group. They all agreed that they needed a female singer to help Will rest his voice when belting high notes.

When they found Alannah, they thought it was a match made in heaven — that is, until Gunnar started having feelings for her. What started as a hook up quickly changed to something more for Gunnar. He became more demanding with the songstress and getting jealous if she spends more time with his other bandmates.

Alannah has also demonstrated a noticeable interest in Avery, but since he was too invested on his wife, Gunnar was not worried.

However, when Avery discovered that Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) was not going home soon from Bolivia, he snapped. He told Deacon (Charles Esten) that their marriage was not working anymore. The moment Alannah flirted with him, Avery did not push her away as usual.

Showrunner Marshall Herskovitz hinted to TVLine that the songstress would be around longer. He also teased that whatever Avery must be feeling for her was not serious. Still, this would not stop Gunnar from being angry with him. In the promo, the two are shown shouting at each other. Gunnar must be jealous of Avery since, in his defense, he became involved with the woman first.

"Oh my gosh. Boy would I like to speak about that. But I can't! [Laughs] Look: What's there is there to be seen. I'll put it a different way. There is a connection. What happens there will have to be explored, you know? We'll find out if it's real or not," the EP teased.

As for Will, he will have more important things to consider than his bandmates fighting over a girl. The last time he was seen, he collapsed on stage during a performance. Although Herskovitz denied that Will's illness was due to the tapering use of steroids, he acknowledged that the singer's condition is bad. Will's health will definitely be one of the main focuses of the upcoming episodes. Once he gets better, perhaps he will have the energy to knock some sense into Gunnar and Avery. He will not let the band dissolve over such a petty argument.

"No. That's not what's happening. But I'm not at liberty to say what is happening," the showrunner said, adding, "What happens to him is real. In other words, again it's very hard for me because I don't want to give away upcoming stories. It wasn't a trick, put it that way."

Meanwhile, the storyline will also reveal the truth behind Juliette's situation in Bolivia. The promo shows that she begged Darius (Josh Stamberg) to let her leave, but he locked her up in her room. Juliette will soon regret ever associating herself with the motivational speaker. Avery has warned her about Darius, but she never listened.

"Nashville" season 6 will return on Thursday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.