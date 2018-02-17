'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Daphne Disobeys Deacon; Will Collapses During a Performance

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 6 will see Daphne (Maisy Stella) going against Deacon's (Charles Esten) wishes.

The synopsis for the midseason finale, titled "Sometimes You Just Can't Win," states that Daphne will work on her career as a musician. In an effort to do so, she will audition for a country music singing competition.

Elsewhere, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) will ask Sean (Jake Etheridge) to watch a live music performance. Avery (Jonathan Jackson), on the other hand, will come to a decision of his own.

Meanwhile, his band with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will (Chris Carmack) will be asked to sing on a late-night TV show. Finally, the choices Will made will produce consequences, which he will have to face.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Daphne having dinner with Deacon and Maddie (Lennon Stella). She proceeds to inform them that she has auditioned for Brad Maitland's (Jeffrey Nordling) show. Deacon is, of course, frustrated that Daphne disobeyed his orders. He specifically told her that she was not allowed to join Brad's show. Things are even more complicated since Brad is the ex-husband of Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), who is now dating Deacon.

It looks like Scarlett's little outing with Sean will also go awry, as the latter is seen telling her not to "compare herself to me."

Things are going much worse for the band, though. Avery, Gunnar, and Will are in the middle of a performance when Will suddenly stumbles onto the ground. The exact reason for his collapse is unknown, though it could have something to do with his abuse of steroids. His bandmates rush to his aid, but he looks far from well.

Deacon is also in for another confrontation as Brad walks into the room looking angry. Right behind him is Jessie, who tries to stop her ex-husband. However, it seems Deacon can take care of himself as he is seen shoving Brad against the wall.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.