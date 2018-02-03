'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Daphne Finds It Hard to Accept Jessie; Gunnar Sleeps With Alannah

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 6 will see Daphne (Maisy Stella) rejecting the new woman in Deacon's (Charles Esten) life.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Beneath Still Waters," states that Daphne will have a hard time accepting Deacon's new relationship with Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday). Meanwhile, Avery (Jonathan Jackson), Will (Chris Carmack), and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) will find that the new member of their band is a huge success. However, Gunnar will also find himself reverting back to his old self. Finally, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) will become invested in a veteran who is going through equine therapy.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Gunnar and the new band member Alannah (Rainee Lyleson) making out and undressing. The next scene shows them in bed. It is clear that there is something going on between the two, especially after their first meeting saw sparks flying. However, not everyone is happy with their potential romance.

Avery gives Gunnar an earful, berating him for sleeping with Alannah. He would be fine if it were any other girl, but Alannah is a member of their band, and them hooking up could jeopardize things.

Speaking of unhappy, Daphne is not too pleased about Deacon and Jessie getting together. It is apparent that Daphne dislikes Jessie, as she says that she "has no idea what he sees in her." Deacon asks Daphne to get to know Jessie because he thinks they would hit it off. However, Daphne does not seem like she will budge.

"Why is it so important to you that I like her?" she asks, and Deacon admits that it is because Jessie is an important person in his life.

Maddie (Lennon Stella) seems to be convinced, though, that Deacon and Jessie's relationship will not last long. But, Maddie and Daphne's feelings are somewhat warranted because they feel like Jessie is taking the place of Rayna (Connie Britton). In the final scene, Jessie tearfully assures Daphne that she is "not trying to replace your mother."

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.