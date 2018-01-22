'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Darius Helps Juliette Tap Into Her Past; Daphne Bonds With Jake

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 6 will see Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) going back to her past.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "That's My Story," states that Juliette will attempt to discover a dark truth about her past with the help of Darius (Josh Stamberg). Elsewhere, Daphne (Maisy Stella) and Jake (Myles Moore) find common ground in their hatred of their parents dating.

Scarlett (Clare Bowen), on the other hand, will volunteer at an equine therapy ranch. Finally, Gunnar (Sam Palladio), Will (Chris Carmack), and Avery (Jonathan Jackson) will hit a few bumps in their pursuit of their sound.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Daphne and Jake at school. Jake slides his back down some lockers, obviously unhappy about something.

"Mine's a Nazi and yours is a rageaholic," he points out to an angry Daphne.

Maddie (Lennon Stella) asks Deacon (Charles Esten) if he is still mad at her. Additionally, Deacon is later seen talking to Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) on the phone.

At the equine therapy ranch, Scarlett is berated for laughing. It certainly looks like the ranch is not very friendly towards her, which seems strange because it is where people are supposed to get therapy. Scarlett is then tasked with "mucking out" the stables.

Gunnar, Will and Avery's collaboration does not seem to be going too well either. Gunnar calls out Will for something he did the previous night, presumably at a performance. Will comments on how the audience was getting bored, and it looks like he is blaming Gunnar for it. Avery yells for the two to stop fighting.

Juliette says she is "really happy," though it remains to be seen how long that will last — or if it is even true. Avery is worried about Juliette, going to Deacon for advice.

"Never seen her surrendered anything so quickly," he says. "It's kind of spooky."

Darius tells Juliette that he wants to tap into Juliette's past, and she is understandably reluctant to do so.

"Nashville" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.