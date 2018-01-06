'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Deacon Dates Someone Familiar

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) in 'Nashville' season 6.

Deacon (Charles Esten) will start to move on after Rayna's (Connie Briton) death by dating a familiar person in the next episode of "Nashville" season 6.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Second Chances," Deacon will finally go out on a date with singer-songwriter Jessie Caine (Kaitlyn Doubleday). Fans of the series can remember that the two had a blossoming attraction for each other in season 5, but Jessie's problems with her ex-husband and Deacon's children prevented them from starting a relationship.

But executive producer Marshall Herskovitz previously told TV Guide that Deacon will finally take a leap of faith and try to find love in the sixth and final season of the country music drama series. According to Herskovitz, the two characters definitely had a complicated relationship in the past and it will continue in the upcoming episodes of the season.

"I think the whole idea of Deacon starting over and trying to find love again after Rayna (Connie Britton) is just a huge mountain to climb for him. We played that all the second half of last season, and I think that struggle will continue. But certainly, there will be changes, let's just put it that way," the executive producer also stated.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also revealed that Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) will emerge herself in a self-help movement. Herkovitz explained that this could be Juliette's way of correcting all her mistakes in the past, including her decision to steal Maddie's (Lennon Stella) song. "I think we're seeing her now sort of reverberating from that terrible mistake that she made and really understanding that the demons that have pushed her all these years, the early trauma, the difficulties in her life are still there," he also said.

The second episode of "Nashville" season 6 will be aired by CMT on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT.