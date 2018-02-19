'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Is It The End For Avery and Juliette?

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo image for 'Nashville'

Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) and Avery Barkley's (Jonathan Jackson) relationship is on the edge in "Nashville" season 6.

Based on the previous episode titled "Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound," Avery finally gave up on trying to persuade his wife to come home after traveling all the way to Bolivia with their daughter Cadence when she told him that she already made a decision to live a new life.

Juliette told him that for the first time in her life, she never has to live for everyone else. This time, she does not have to think about her producers, her career, her fans, or even her own family. She also told Avery that she cannot return to the US with him because he is part of the reason why she seeks a different life in the first place. This means that she is willing to lose him and their daughter for a simpler life in the mountains.

According to the synopsis for the next episode called "Sometimes You Just Can't Win," Avery will make his own decision. However, it did not mention if he will decide not to pursue Juliette again and let her stay with the organization that is being led by motivational speaker Darius Enright (Josh Stamberg) or if he will still try to fight for their family. But based on their last interaction, Avery finally gave up.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also mentioned that Daphne Conrad (Maisy Stella) will try to establish her musical career by auditioning for a country music singing competition. On the other hand, Scarlett O'Connor (Clare Bowen) will invite Sean (Jake Etheridge) to watch a live music competition with her. Also, Will Lexington (Chris Carmack) will also have to face the repercussion of his previous action in the upcoming episode.

CMT will air the next episode of "Nashville" season 6 on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. EST.