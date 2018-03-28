'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Jessie to End Romance With Deacon on Brad's Orders

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for 'Nashville'

Brad (Jeffrey Nordling) has the power to separate Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) and Deacon (Charles Esten) in the second half of the current installment of "Nashville."

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Marshall Herskovitz revealed that the problem with Jessie and her ex-husband would only escalate.

In the midseason finale, Brad and Deacon had an intense face off. Brad was forcing Jake (Myles Moore) to attend a boarding school. He did not ask for Jessie' permission. When the teen refused to leave with him, Brad became violent. Deacon intervened and there was a scuffle.

According to Herskovitz, it is likely that Brad would sue the other for assault. Eventually, the pressure would take its toll on Deacon and Jessie's relationship.

"In other words, there was almost an inevitability about it, even though we didn't see it coming. You know Deacon has this history of violence, at lashing out, and Jessie has this history of being tormented by [Brad], and [Brad] has a history of being cruel. So it was sort of an inevitable clash, and yet I can truthfully say, we didn't plan on this. We just realized that it had to happen. And as a storyteller, that's a great moment when you realize that the characters themselves are telling you what must happen," the EP teased.

If Deacon and Jessie will end up separating, it will be such a disappointment to the fans who still root for them. Their road to romance was not easy. It took Deacon a while before finally admitted that he liked Jessie. He remained loyal to Rayna's (Connie Britton) memory for a long time. His daughters' insistence that he remained single also prohibited him from pursuing a relationship with Jessie. Daphne (Maisy Stella) made no secret of the fact that she hated seeing her father with the other woman. Jessie was patient with Deacon, though. She waited for him until he was ready to try with her.

Meanwhile, season 6B will also see the damaging effect that Alannah (Rainee Blake) will have on Avery's (Jonathan Jackson) life. Before the show went on hiatus, viewers saw the songstress flirting with Avery. Since he was heartbroken with Juliette's (Hayden Panettiere) decision to stay in Bolivia, he did not reject her advance as he normally would.

Avery is aware that an affair with Alannah will only cause problems in the band. She got involved with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) first, and although it was all fun and games on her part, the other was serious. The promo for the upcoming episode shows a glimpse of Avery and Gunnar fighting.

As for Juliette, Avery is still unaware that his wife is basically being kept hostage by Darius (Josh Stamberg).

In the teaser, she is telling him that once her job is done, she will return to her family. Darius answers by dragging her to her room and locking her in. Avery has repeatedly warned Juliette about the motivational speaker. She just would not listen, accusing her husband of being close-minded. In truth, he was worried that the man was taking advantage of her.

"Nashville" season 6 will return on Thursday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.