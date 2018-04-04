'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers: Who Will Save Juliette From Darius?

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for 'Nashville'

Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is in desperate need of help in the second half of the current installment of "Nashville."

As the promo for season 6B reveals, the country singer is still in Bolivia, certain that she is doing the right thing by following every order of the motivational speaker, Darius (Josh Stamberg). She left her husband and child all alone in the U.S. and refused to return, as she promised.

Avery (Jonathan Jackson) was shaking with anger when he realized that Juliette was not coming back. He told his friend Deacon (Charles Esten) that he has had enough and that he wanted to end their marriage. When bandmate Alannah (Rainee Blake) flirted with him, Avery did not shun her advances. He wanted to hurt Juliette in every way possible.

What Avery does not know is that his wife is basically being kept a prisoner in Bolivia. In the teaser, the blonde is telling Darius that once she is done with her work, she will go home to her family. He responds by dragging her to her room and locking the door. No matter how Juliette screams to let her go, the door stays closed. It remains a mystery how she is going to be able to get out of the situation alive.

As Avery predicted, Darius is a dangerous person who genuinely thinks he is a holy man destined to save the needy. He sees Juliette as his instrument to achieve greatness. Since he has her in his clutches, he is not letting go without a fight.

Since Avery has basically given up on his wife, there is no one who will come to her aid. Showrunner Marshall Herskovitz confirmed to TVLine that Juliette would eventually escape and return to the U.S. How she is going to fix her marriage is still a huge question mark.

According to the EP, Avery has reached the end of his tether when Juliette dropped them like a hot potato. He especially hated that his wife left their baby and failed to check up on her once in a while. If Avery and Juliette's marriage is going to be saved, it needs a lot of work coming from both sides.

"We know Juliette's going to be back. I'll just give that away right now. So she'll be back. I can say that Avery feels as done as he is. What he feels is what he feels, you know what I mean? I can't speak to the future one way or the other, but I think you could certainly defend the way he feels. God almighty, he's put up with so much from Juliette over the years. I think what we want to look forward to, though, is the possibility of transformation. ... So yes, we're leaving Juliette and Avery in a bad place — and I hear about it on Twitter literally hundreds of times a day and I understand that — but this is the nature of drama," the EP teased.

"Nashville" season 6 will return on Thursday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.