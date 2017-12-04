'Nashville' Season 6 Teaser Promises Passion And Intrigue To The Musical Drama Series

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

"Nashville" is setting up its sixth and final season with a new trailer teasing drugs, sex and violence. Fans can expect plenty of drama as CMT pulls out all the stops to give the hit musical drama series a proper send-off.

The show packed the 30-second teaser trailer with many short moments featuring some of the show's characters. From new love interests for Will (Chris Carmack) and Maddie (Lennon Stella) to a potential romance budding for Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) and Deacon (Charles Esten), the clip may be short but it definitely gets the job done.

The clip also features a few "blink and you'll miss it moments" such as the scene where someone appears to be injecting themselves with what looks like steroids in a bathroom. Another scene shows Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will just when it looks like they're about to come to blows.

Given that this will be the show's final season, details regarding what will happen in "Nashville" Season 6 are being kept closely under wraps. Still, much like the teaser, fans can expect a lot to be packed in its 16-episode run.

The people behind the series recently took the time to give their thanks to fans who continued to support the series after it was canceled by ABC.

"All of us on 'Nashville' are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," said executive producer Marshall Herskovitz. "We want to return the favour with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns – and amazing music! – that made 'Nashville' such an exciting journey for the last six years."

CMT resurrected the series for another two seasons after it was dropped in 2016 by ABC. However, the network announced earlier this year that they will also be canceling the series as the network transitioned to all unscripted programming.

"Nashville" Season 6 premieres on CMT on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.