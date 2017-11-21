'Nashville' Will End Its Run After Upcoming Season 6

(Photo: Facebook/NashvilleCMT) Promotional image for "Nashville."

"Nashville" is ending after season 6.

The CMT drama's upcoming installment will be its last, reports have confirmed. This serves as the second cancellation for "Nashville," which was previously axed by ABC after four seasons before eventually finding a new home in CMT.

"All of us on 'Nashville' are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a press statement. "And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made 'Nashville' such an exciting journey for the last six years."

Over the weekend, producing partner Lionsgate TV offered a sneak peek of the series' sixth and final season via Twitter. The clip also confirmed the cancellation with a caption thanking fans for being part of the program's "incredible run." Further details about the final season's storyline, as well as cast additions, are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

News of the cancellation may come as a surprise for most viewers because the country music drama is the highest-rated and most-watched program in CMT. Season 5 even delivered the network its most-watched original telecast in its history. Despite losing co-lead Connie Britton, the series has successfully drew new viewers to CMT and had an average of 2.1 million viewers.

The announcement comes days after sources confirmed to TVLine that Rachel Bilson will not be returning for season 6. "The O.C." alum first appeared in season 5 as Alyssa, Highway 65's chief strategy officer. It was also revealed that Bilson's commitment to "Nashville" was always planned to be just for one season. She will next be appearing on ABC's detective procedural "Take Two" opposite Eddie Cibrian.

The sixth and final season of "Nashville" premieres Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. EST on CMT.