Natalie Grant Shares Update on Her Voice 7 Weeks After Throat Cancer Surgery (Video)

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/NatalieGrant) Natalie Grant sits in hospital bed after undergoing thyroid surgery, Oct 10, 2017.

Christian singer Natalie Grant recently underwent thyroid surgery to remove two cancerous tumors found in her throat. In a recent social media post the artist reveals her progress as she begins preparing to go back on the road for a Christmas tour.

"Had my first soundcheck/rehearsal for the Christmas tour today. Before I went in, I rewatched the video of my surgery. It's hard to believe that 7 weeks ago, my throat was literally cut wide open. 7 weeks ago, they removed cancer from my body. And I was told it would be at least 7 MONTHS before my full vocal strength returned. But God decided to return my vocal strength in just 7 weeks," Grant testified on Facebook this week with video clips of her rehearsing for her Christmas set.

Earlier in Nov., Grant posted that her voice was feeling strong and capable post recovery as she met with her vocal therapist, Diane Sheets.

"Today during my vocal therapy I sang through my ENTIRE CHRISTMAS SHOW!!! Every song. Full out. And I felt strong and able at the end. Why? Because my GOD IS STRONG AND ABLE. Only Jesus," Grant shared. "Oh Jesus, we love you. You are so gracious and kind. This healing is for YOUR glory and YOUR fame."

Grant first announced her surgery in Sept. on Facebook, stating that she would have a thyroid operation on Oct. 10. She noted that because of the procedure, she'll be canceling her shows and special appearances from mid-October through the end of November to focus on her recovery.

Although she was afraid then that the procedure might affect her singing voice, she also happily reported that nothing in her vocal chords was affected.

"After several weeks of therapy and vocal rest I should make a full recovery and be back at it," she concluded in the new video update.

Grant first found out she had tumors on her thyroid three years ago, but up until recently, the doctors told her it was nothing to be concerned about. After her surgery, however, the mother of three found out the nodules were in fact cancerous but thankfully all of it was removed with the surgery.

"I wanted to let you know that we received the pathology report from the surgery that I had this past Tuesday ... The pathology results have revealed that it was, in fact, papillary thyroid cancer," Grant said in a Facebook Live video in Oct. "I had two cancerous nodules inside that right lobe, but pathology has also revealed that the cancer was completely contained within those nodules, so in other words, they got it all. The doctor's office actually said, 'Congratulations you have no more cancer inside of your body.'"

The "Clean" singer said the news immediately brought her to tears at the thought that she actually had cancer in her body.

"It's literally like the cancer was stopped dead in its tracks, fully encapsulated inside of those nodules, not a branch out, no growth. They tested the surrounding tissue and neighboring lymph-node, all of which showed no sign of cancer or cancerous cells," Grant explained. "All of the tissue was completely clean. So when they took out that right lobe they took out the cancer, Hallelujah! This is absolutely the best possible outcome."

The award-winning singer continues to share her progress and will officially be heading out on her "Celebrate Christmas" 12-city tour with Danny Gokey on Nov. 30. For more information on Grant's tour, visit her website.