Natalie Portman Reveals Experience of Sexual Terrorism During Women's March

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (L-R) Actresses Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Emma Stone and retired tennis great Billie Jean King.

Recent reports have revealed that following the current trend in Hollywood, Oscar Award-winning actress Natalie Portman has opened up about her experience of sexual terrorism after the release of her first film, "The Professional." The powerful speech was made during this year's Women March, where celebrities took the opportunity to push for the Time's Up and #MeToo movement.

"I was so excited at 13 when the film was released and my work and my art would have a human response. I excitedly opened my first fan mail to read a rape fantasy that a man had written me. A countdown was started on my local radio show to my 18th birthday, euphemistically the date that I would be legal to sleep with. Movie reviewers talked about my budding breasts in reviews," Portman said, as reported by The Telegraph. "The response to my expression from small comments about my body to more threatening deliberate statements served to control my behavior through an environment of sexual terrorism."

Further reports also revealed that Portman also talked about how the experience made her cover up her own body and inhibit her expression in an attempt to establish herself as someone worthy of safety and respect. Portman, at the time of her speech in Los Angeles, was sporting a black t-shirt with the Time's Up logo. Her speech was met with an outcry from the people who took part in the Women's March. Other celebrities were also in attendance, some making the same effort to propagate the information about the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Since the downfall of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein last year, Hollywood has since been purging the environment from celebrities, directors, and producers who have been known to be sexually inappropriate with women. Woody Allen, James Franco, and Kevin Spacey are only some of the men who have since been accused of sexual harassment.