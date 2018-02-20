Natalie Portman Says Her Son Has Never Seen Any of the 'Star Wars' Films

Reuters/File Actress Natalie Portman poses for photographers at the 67th Venice Film Festival in 2010.

Natalie Portman may have been known as Padme Amidala on the "Star Wars" franchise, but apparently, her son has not seen the iconic film.

While Natalie Portman may be busy promoting her new film "Annihilation" and sharing the story of how she thought her water broke back when she was pregnant, the Oscar winner also dished out on how her son hasn't seen the "Star Wars" films yet. The 36-year-old had made the shocking revelation during her guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Probably wanting to compensate for her son having not watched any of the "Star Wars" films, Portman did reveal that they had visited the set of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" which just so happened to be shooting at the same location as her film "Annihilation," as revealed by actor Oscar Isaac.

"We did [visit the set], in another, like, 'Aren't I a cool mom?' move," Portman laughingly shared. "We can go to the Star Wars set!" she added. The actress would go on to tell how Isaac helped make their set visit happen and then finally spilling the beans on how his son has never watched the "Star Wars" films.

"But he knows about it because you know that children just know about Star Wars before they know about the alphabet," she argued.

Afterwards, host Jimmy Kimmel shared how his daughter preferred toys over movies with Portman agreeing that playing is certainly better for children's imagination rather than watching movies.

But for those wondering why Portman has never shown her son the "Star Wars" films, she actually has a logical explanation for that. According to her, she may be the brave queen, and later on, senator, of Naboo, but she also dies at the end while giving birth to twin children: Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa. According to her, it would be detrimental for a child to see his mother die at a very young age, even if it's on-screen.