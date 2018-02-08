"Castle" star Nathan Fillion's new TV series is shaping up its cast roster. "The Rookie" has added Eric Winter ("The Good Doctor"), Afton Williamson ("The Night Of") and Melissa O'Neil ("Dark Matter") to join Fillion in the ABC upcoming dramedy.

Facebook/Castle After "Castle," Nathan Fillion will play a cop in ABC's new light drama "The Rookie."

Winter and Williamson will both play training officers in "The Rookie." Winter's Tim Bradford has been described as an overbearing trainer, while Williamson's Talia Bishop has just been promoted at her job.

O'Neil, on the other hand, will play Lucy, a newly installed Los Angeles cop. She will work alongside Fillion's character, John Nolan.

Nolan, however, is the oldest rookie cop in the Los Angeles Police Department as he's in his '40s, while his contemporaries are half his age. Nolan left his comfortable life in a small town to pursue his dream job of being a police officer in a big city. The premise of the series is reportedly inspired by a true story.

"The Rookie" will reunite Fillion with "Castle" producer Alexi Hawley, who will also serve as the showrunner. Fillion led "Castle" on ABC from 2009 to 2016, while Hawley worked on the show from 2009 to 2012. After taking a break, the writer and producer assumed showrunner duties on "Castle" in its final season.

Meanwhile, the pilot episode of "The Rookie" tapped Liz Friedlander as director. ABC made a straight to series order but has not yet announced the show's premiere date. "The Rookie," however, will become part of the network's 2018-2019 TV season line-up.

"The Rookie" will be the newest full series project for Fillion after "Castle" folded up. The actor was in a number of guest-starring roles for a while and appeared on shows like ABC's "Modern Family" and Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet." Fillion will also be in the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," which will premiere on Netflix this March.